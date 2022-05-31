Who's Hiring?
Stronger Together 5K accepting registration to help family with child in NICU

Stronger Together 5K
Stronger Together 5K
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Stronger Together 5K fundraiser is accepting registrations to help a family who has a child in the NICU.

The Stronger Together 5K event will be on June 11 at the West Texas Barbell, with the race starting at 8:00 a.m. and the Family Fun Run at 9:00 a.m.

The events fundS will be going directly to the Estrada Family to help their youngest son, who has spent the last 179 days in NICU.

For the full information of the event, click here.

