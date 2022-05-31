Who's Hiring?
Shamrock issues water boil notice

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHAMROCK, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Shamrock is issuing a water boil notice.

Wheeler County Emergency Management said Shamrock is experiencing multiple water main breaks due to a mechanical regulator failure.

After water pressure is restored, officials are asking residents to continue to boil water until the city says otherwise.

Shamrock will test the water and issue another notice.

