Potter County placed under burn and restricted firework ban

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Commissioners Court held a special meeting today, May 31, to discuss the current drought and fire dangers.

Potter County has been placed under a burn ban and has enacted a restricted firework ban.

“If we could get a really really good soaking rain that lasts for like five days we could probably lift it but I don’t see that happening,” said Nancy Tanner, Potter County Judge.

The severe drought causing fires may lead Potter county to make a disaster declaration.

The last disaster declaration from this cause was in 2011.

Potter County has claimed that there is an extreme fire danger and that fires caused by fireworks are avoidable.

Under the restricted firework ban no one may sell, detonate, ignite, or use fireworks classified as “skyrockets with sticks” such as bottle rockets.

An offense under this order is a Class C misdemeanor.

The decision comes a week after Randall County bans the sale and use of fireworks for the fourth of July.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.