Pampa woman killed in Gray County collision

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials said a woman died after a wreck near Pampa yesterday.

At 6:25 p.m., officials said a 2021 GMC Sierra was west on State Highway 152 about three miles west of Pampa.

For an unknown reason, a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling east crossed over the center stripe and traveled into the westbound lane in the path of the GMC Sierra.

The driver of the Sierra, identified as 63-year-old Michael Lugar of Orange Park, Florida, was unable to avoid a collision and crashed head-on with the other vehicle.

Lugar’s vehicle came to rest on its wheels in a field northwest of the roadway.

The Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by 28-year-old Kristen Knoop of Pampa, came to rest on its top in the westbound lane.

Knoop was pronounced dead on scene.

Lugar was transported to Pampa Regional Medical Plaza with non-life threatening injureies and is in stable condition.

The crash is being investigated by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

