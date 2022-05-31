Who's Hiring?
First Alert: Possible severe weather beginning later today

First Alert weather for May 23.
First Alert weather for May 23.(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Heavy storms are expected to develop along a stalled frontal boundary in the SE Panhandle beginning late this afternoon.

First Alert May 31
First Alert May 31(KFDA)

Storms should fire around 4:00 p.m. and quickly intensify. Very large and damaging hail will be possible along with some damaging wind and some localized flooding.

First Alert May 31
First Alert May 31(KFDA)

A storm or two may generate tornadoes. While the threat for severe conditions is primarily in the SE, other less intense thunderstorms may be possible further north later tonight.

Residents in the SE Panhandle should closely monitor developments and be ready to execute safety plans if threatening weather approaches.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

Do you have weather photos you want to share with us? Upload them here to be featured on our website and in our apps:

Tricky Week