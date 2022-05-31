First Alert: Possible severe weather beginning later today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Heavy storms are expected to develop along a stalled frontal boundary in the SE Panhandle beginning late this afternoon.

Storms should fire around 4:00 p.m. and quickly intensify. Very large and damaging hail will be possible along with some damaging wind and some localized flooding.

A storm or two may generate tornadoes. While the threat for severe conditions is primarily in the SE, other less intense thunderstorms may be possible further north later tonight.

Residents in the SE Panhandle should closely monitor developments and be ready to execute safety plans if threatening weather approaches.

