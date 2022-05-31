Who's Hiring?
Cooler Weather and Severe Storms?

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Currently tracking a First Alert weather event for our Tuesday afternoon as an incoming cold front is set to join up with a retreating dry line which could fire off severe thunderstorms, especially in the south east. If this were to happen, all severe threats would be in play, including tornadoes. Weather-wise for today, expect slightly cooler conditions, with highs in the upper 80s and winds shifting out of the southeast, boosting our humidity. After today, temperatures will cool dramatically into the 60s.

