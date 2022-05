AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - All Texas Bubba’s 33 will be donating 100 percent of proceeds to the Uvalde victims relief fund that was created by University Health.

The event will be taking place tomorrow, June 1, and it will be taking place the whole day for dine-in, to go, curbside, mobile app and online orders.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.