Amarillo Public Library offers special summer programs for adults

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Public Library is inviting adults from all around the Texas Panhandle region to become involved in two upcoming programs.

The projects offered are Quilt of Many Hands that is inspired by the book Dangerous Women, by Hope Adams, which shares the true story of the making of the Rajah Quilt.

A kickoff event for this program will be held on Wednesday, June 1, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Amarillo Public Library’s main library.

At the kickoff, participants can pick up kits containing 16 blocks of different fabrics as well as instructions for how to turn them into a quilt block.

Sewing machines will be available to participants with library cards in good standing, free of charge, in the MakerSpace at the Downtown library.

History Unfolded is an ongoing project created by the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

The project shows the skills and knowledge of citizen historians who research the World War Two-era archives of newspapers from across the country to help illuminate how the American media of that day portrayed the actions of Nazi Germany and the atrocities it committed.

A training and orientation meeting for History Unfolded is taking place on Thursday, June 2, at 3:00 p.m. at the Downtown library.

