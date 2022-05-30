Who's Hiring?
WT’s Roche Excelling on the Course

By David Cesefske
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One week ago West Texas A&M Senior Josh Roche came away a winner in the Michelob Ultra Men’s City Championship with a playoff put to seal the victory.

“We can relate to a lot were pretty much in the same situation in life and we both really enjoy golf so it was a good battle, we both played really well, I got really tight towards the end I sort of let him get back in it and I just sort of clung on and hung around.”

A late bloomer in the game of golf, according to the New Zealand native Roche, who says it all began at the young age of 15 where he decided to make the transition from rugby to golf with Dad on Saturdays.

“I really wasn’t that good at rugby. you know, it was one of those things that I just played because everyone played it, my Dad used to go to golf every Saturday he was very keen golfer he grew up playing golf, even owned a golf shop at one point so I went along with that a couple of weekends in a row and started really enjoying it and just started consistently going on Saturdays and got hooked got got the bug as they say.”

Roche although a Senior has two years of eligibility left says this experience has been special and the win is the biggest of his career to this point.

“Never anything of this size or this stature and I never realized how big the tournament of champions was until I actually got on now in it and I keep hearing more and more about it, I’m pretty excited like, definitely want to be playing well for that to.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

