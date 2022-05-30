Tucumcari man arrested after shooting death Saturday

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico State Police are investigating a homicide in Tucumcari.

Officials said police responded at 9:45 p.m. to Cemetery Road and 4774 Quay County Road 63 on reports of a shooting on Saturday.

A victim, identified as 46-year-old Michael Arellano of Tucumcari, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The NM State Police Invesitgations Bureau were called to investigate.

Agents learned Arellano and 42-year-old Tyje Garrett, of Tucumcari, were at a home for a graduation party.

Officials said during the party, there was a verbal altercation between the two and Arellano left and was last seen walking north on Cemetery Road.

Garrett also left the party in his truck, drove past Arellano, turned his truck around and drove toward Arellano.

Officials said Garrett exited his truck and approached Arellano, and a verbal altercation ensued.

Gareett reportedly shot Arellano several times and left the scene, according to NM State Police.

A BOLO for Garrett was broadcasted to law enforcement and he was taken into custody without incident by the Local Police in Logan, New Mexico.

Garrett was booked into the Quay County Detention Center and charged with murder in the 1st degree.

