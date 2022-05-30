Who's Hiring?
Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center hosts Memorial Day ceremony

Honoring fallen military personnel from the Panhandle, the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center hosted a Memorial Day ceremony this morning.(wdbj)
By Timothy Martinelli
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Honoring the fallen military personnel from the Panhandle, the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center hosted a Memorial Day ceremony this morning.

A posting of the colors, a presentation to gold star families and an aircraft flyover were part of the well-attended event.

President of the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center Bruce Das said the event is a community effort, and the Center received much support from local businesses and volunteers.

“One of the reasons why I’m involved in the Texas Panhandle War Memorial is to honor all these Gold Star families, as well as to remember our own son: Captain Eric Das,” Das said.

Das added the Center exists not only to honor those who have served in the military, but also to educate people about the wars in which the United States has fought.

Pointing to the memorial, Das noted the 1,550 military personnel from the Panhandle who were killed in times of war, whose names are inscribed on the monuments of the Center’s Memorial Park.

