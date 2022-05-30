Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Texas Air & Space Museum plane picnic ‘honoring the crews that flew’

VIDEO: Texas Air & Space Museum plane picnic ‘honoring the crews that flew’
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In honor of Memorial Day, the Texas Air & Space Museum held a Plane Picnic and Open House event with the theme “honoring the crews that flew.”

All aircrafts at the museum were open for entry, including the 1945 DC3 and the NASA shuttle training aircraft used by Rick Husband.

Texas Air & Space Museum invites you to a Plane Picnic & Open House on Memorial Day Monday ~ May 30th, 2022, ~ 12N to...

Posted by Texas Air & Space Museum on Sunday, May 15, 2022

The museum held this event on Memorial Day to honor the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“We’ll never know all the stories, we’ll never know everywhere these planes have been. The people who served in them were loved by someone and are still missed by someone today,” said Ann Scamahorn, volunteer event coordinator.

Standing in front of the C-7 Caribou, Scamahorn reflected on the importance of remembering the fallen.

“This aircraft would’ve carried a lot of our airmen, our solders, our marines who would’ve jumped out of this aircraft over Vietnam and who never came home,” said Scamahorn.

The Plane Picnic and Open House event was also a fundraiser for the museum to move to a new, bigger facility.

They have currently raised $150,000.

Ron Fernuik, President of the Texas Air & Space Museum board, wants to get children interested in STEM and recruit them now rather than when they’re 18.

When asked why the museum is important, Fernuik pointed to his business card that has a quote from Volunteer Richard Warner.

“Sharing the wonder of the heavens and the inventions that take us there.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 child transported to an Amarillo hospital following an accident at the city pool in Dalhart
Spirit Emporium owner arrested for selling alcohol to minors
Tyje Garrett
Tucumcari man arrested after shooting death Saturday
Tricky Week
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

Honoring fallen military personnel from the Panhandle, the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center...
Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center hosts Memorial Day ceremony
QUINCE TRADITION
Quinceañera Traditions Exhibit opening at the PPHM
High Noon on the Square
High Noon on the Square kicks off summer this Wednesday
The Texas Department of Public Safety, Amarillo Police Department and Potter County Sheriff’s...
Multi-agency task force make 17 drunk driving arrests during Memorial Weekend