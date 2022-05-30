Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Quinceañera Traditions Exhibit opening at the PPHM

QUINCE TRADITION
QUINCE TRADITION(Source: PPHM)
By Danielle Salazar
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Quinceañera Traditions, a new textile exhibit, is opening this week at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum.

The exhibit will showcase the history, symbolic meaning, and pageantry of The Quinceañera, marking a 15 year old’s journey from girl to woman.

This celebration is full of old and new traditions centered around faith, family, and culture.

“Beside this being a big exhibition that will represent the Hispanic community in this area, it will also introduce bilingual panels into the museum,” said, Anna Parsons, Marketing Specialist for Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum.

Opening night of the exhibit is this Thursday, June 2, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. To RSVP for the event, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 child transported to an Amarillo hospital following an accident at the city pool in Dalhart
Spirit Emporium owner arrested for selling alcohol to minors
Tyje Garrett
Tucumcari man arrested after shooting death Saturday
Tricky Week
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

Honoring fallen military personnel from the Panhandle, the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center...
Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center hosts Memorial Day ceremony
Texas Air & Space Museum plane picnic ‘honoring the crews that flew’
Texas Air & Space Museum plane picnic ‘honoring the crews that flew’
High Noon on the Square
High Noon on the Square kicks off summer this Wednesday
The Texas Department of Public Safety, Amarillo Police Department and Potter County Sheriff’s...
Multi-agency task force make 17 drunk driving arrests during Memorial Weekend