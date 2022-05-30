Quinceañera Traditions Exhibit opening at the PPHM

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Quinceañera Traditions, a new textile exhibit, is opening this week at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum.

The exhibit will showcase the history, symbolic meaning, and pageantry of The Quinceañera, marking a 15 year old’s journey from girl to woman.

This celebration is full of old and new traditions centered around faith, family, and culture.

“Beside this being a big exhibition that will represent the Hispanic community in this area, it will also introduce bilingual panels into the museum,” said, Anna Parsons, Marketing Specialist for Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum.

Opening night of the exhibit is this Thursday, June 2, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. To RSVP for the event, click here.

