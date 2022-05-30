Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

‘Quilt of Many Hands’ project begins with kickoff event at Amarillo Public Library

(KFDA)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Quilt of Many Hands, a community quilting project, begins with a kickoff event at the Amarillo Public Library on Wednesday.

The event will be 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the main library at 413 SE 4th Avenue.

At the kickoff, participants can puck up kits containing 16 blocks of different fabrics as well as instructions for how to turn them into a quilt block.

Sewing machines are available to participants with library cards in the MakerSpace at the Downtown Library.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 child transported to an Amarillo hospital following an accident at the city pool in Dalhart
Spirit Emporium owner arrested for selling alcohol to minors
Tricky Week
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School as...
Uvalde tells Biden to ‘do something’; he pledges ‘we will’
Travel organization AAA is estimating that 39.2 million people will travel over the Memorial...
Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

Memorial Day Outlook with Shelden 5/30
Memorial Day Outlook with Shelden 5/30
Tyje Garrett
Tucumcari man arrested after shooting death Saturday
1 child transported to an Amarillo hospital following an accident at the city pool in Dalhart
VIDEO: Amarillo Obedience Training Club hosts Annual Dog Agility Trials
VIDEO: Amarillo Obedience Training Club hosts Annual Dog Agility Trials