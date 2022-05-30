‘Quilt of Many Hands’ project begins with kickoff event at Amarillo Public Library

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Quilt of Many Hands, a community quilting project, begins with a kickoff event at the Amarillo Public Library on Wednesday.

The event will be 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the main library at 413 SE 4th Avenue.

At the kickoff, participants can puck up kits containing 16 blocks of different fabrics as well as instructions for how to turn them into a quilt block.

Sewing machines are available to participants with library cards in the MakerSpace at the Downtown Library.

