Multi-agency task force make 17 drunk driving arrests during Memorial Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A multi-agency task force made 17 DWI arrests during Memorial Weekend.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, Amarillo Police Department and Potter County Sheriff’s Office conducted a total of 396 traffic stops from Friday evening to Monday morning.

Of those traffic stops, DPS said 17 were DWI arrests, ten were drug related arrests, three were evading in a motor vehicle arrest, two were racing arrests and seven warrants were served.

Agencies also gave 22 seatbelt citations, 20 speeding citations and recovered two stolen vehicles.

