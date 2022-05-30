Who's Hiring?
Multi-agency task force make 17 drunk driving arrests during Memorial Weekend

The Texas Department of Public Safety, Amarillo Police Department and Potter County Sheriff's Office conducted a total of 396 traffic stops from Friday evening to Monday morning.(WRDW)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A multi-agency task force made 17 DWI arrests during Memorial Weekend.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, Amarillo Police Department and Potter County Sheriff’s Office conducted a total of 396 traffic stops from Friday evening to Monday morning.

Of those traffic stops, DPS said 17 were DWI arrests, ten were drug related arrests, three were evading in a motor vehicle arrest, two were racing arrests and seven warrants were served.

Agencies also gave 22 seatbelt citations, 20 speeding citations and recovered two stolen vehicles.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

