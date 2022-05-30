Who's Hiring?
Mixed Bag Memorial Day

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
For Memorial Day today, expect higher temperatures, however, not quite as bad as this past weekend. Skies will stay sunny with breezy southwest winds and highs in the mid-90s. Drier conditions prompting Red Flag conditions currently. Looking ahead however, a cold front is set to push through, in conjunction with an inflow of moisture on Tuesday, which could set off thunderstorm chances Tuesday, which will then lend itself to much cooler days ahead along with daily rain chances through Friday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

