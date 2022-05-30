Who's Hiring?
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says

A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.(NASA)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Stargazers in North America can catch a spectacular show in the sky tonight.

Earth is expected to pass through the debris trail of a broken comet Monday, May 30 into Tuesday, May 31, according to NASA.

According to the space agency, the best time to check out the Tau Herculids meteor shower on the east coast is around 1 a.m. For those on the west coast, the best time to look is around 10 p.m.

The meteor shower was first discovered in 1930, NASA says. Scientists say it has been breaking apart for decades, so there’s a chance not much will be seen.

According to EarthSky.com, it’s not known whether the meteors will be bright or faint or how many there will be. The meteors will travel slowly across the sky, so people who are watching in a dark sky area will have a better chance of seeing them, as slow-moving meteors tend to be fainter, the website says.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

