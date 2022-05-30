High Noon on the Square kicks off summer this Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Noon on the Square summer event kicks off this Wednesday.

The summer event is on Wednesdays from June 1 to July at the Historic Potter County Courthouse, located at 501 S. Fillmore St.

The music is free and lunch is $10.

This Wednesday, Ed Montana will open the 27th season of High Noon on the Square and the Coors Cowboy Club cook team will make hamburgers.

A full listing of music and lunch for each Wednesday throughout the next two months can be found here.

