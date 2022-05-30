Who's Hiring?
APD: 1 man arrested Sunday morning after leading police on chase in stolen vehicle

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said one man was arrested Sunday morning after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle around the city.

The Amarillo Police Department said about 9:54 a.m., officers responded in the area of West Hastings Avenue and Broadway Drive to a man trying to break into a vehicle.

Officers found a man walking along Hastings, who ran when he saw the police.

He ran through several yards and and jumped several fences to runway from police.

Police said he ran into an open garage in the area, stole a red Ford truck and fled the scene.

Officers followed him to the 2100 block of Northwest 2nd Avenue. He then ran into a home in the area and barricaded the door.

Officers set up a perimeter on the house, causing the man to come out and flee the home in the truck.

Officers pursued him south on Georgia Street where he left the vehicle in a parking lot at Southwest 15th Avenue and Georgia Street and grabbed a woman.

An undercover officer saw this and attempted to contact the man, but the suspect jumped back into the truck and fled onto Interstate 40 westbound.

He exited I-40 at the Bell Street exit and turned north on Alice Street.

APD SWAT officers closed in on the driver at the stop sign of Alice Street and Plains Boulevard, stopping the chase.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Potter County jail for unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal mischief, evading arrest, evading arrest in a motor vehicle, criminal trespass of a habitation and failure to identify.

The man identified himself as 51-year-old Jose Sanchez, but it was not positively identified at the time of his booking.

