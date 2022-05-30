Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from 10 to 17.(ICE.gov)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Wednesday that 70 missing children were recovered following a three-week long operation in Texas.

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from 10 to 17. The children included victims of sex trafficking, physical abuse, and sexual abuse, officials said.

Majority of the children were found in west Texas, but some were found in the Dallas and Fort Worth areas as well as the state of Colorado and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

Numerous agencies assisted in the operation, led by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) El Paso. The agencies are providing victim services and counseling to the recovered children and their families.

ICE encourages anyone with information to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 child transported to an Amarillo hospital following an accident at the city pool in Dalhart
Spirit Emporium owner arrested for selling alcohol to minors
Tyje Garrett
Tucumcari man arrested after shooting death Saturday
Tricky Week
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden addressed Naval Academy graduates at their commencement ceremony on...
Biden to meet Fed chair as inflation bites pocketbooks
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde,...
Probe could shed light on police time lapse in Uvalde deaths
Honoring fallen military personnel from the Panhandle, the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center...
Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center hosts Memorial Day ceremony
Texas Air & Space Museum plane picnic ‘honoring the crews that flew’
Texas Air & Space Museum plane picnic ‘honoring the crews that flew’
QUINCE TRADITION
Quinceañera Traditions Exhibit opening at the PPHM