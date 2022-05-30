Who's Hiring?
1 child transported to an Amarillo hospital following an accident at the city pool in Dalhart

(MGN)
By KFDA
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - A child has been transported to an Amarillo hospital following an accident occurring at the city pool in Dalhart.

The child’s condition is unknown at this time.

Due to the severity of this incident the pool is closed until further notice.

Dalhart police continue to investigate this incident.

This is a developing story. We will update as the situation develops.

