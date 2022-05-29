Who's Hiring?
Tricky Week

By Kevin Selle
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another warm and windy day on Monday, then a tricky forecast. Highs will again be above average on Monday, well into the 90s. On Tuesday a cold front arrives and increase the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, but not until late day, mainly Tuesday night. How far south the cold front will come is still in question, making the temperature forecast trick. It will be cooler to the north and warmer to the south.

