Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Spirit Emporium owner arrested for selling alcohol to minors

By KFDA
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The owner of Spirit Emporium on Western Street has been arrested and booked into the Randall County Jail on the charge of purchase or furnishing alcohol to a minor, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Amarillo police have been receiving information for some time the owner of this liquor store was selling alcohol to those under the age of 21.

Around 7:30 p.m. Friday evening, officers saw a women appearing to be under the age of 21 walk into the shop and walk out with alcoholic beverages.

Officers then followed her and stopped her for a traffic violation, where she was then identified and found to be 18 years old.

She admitted to buying the alcohol and says the owner never asked for identification.

The owner has been identified as Bikram Singh.

This incident remains under investigation by police and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are investigating after finding one person dead in a home due to multiple...
Officials: 1 person dead after multiple people involved in physical altercation
Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the...
Chaotic scene: 6 injured in graduation party shooting, police say
Six bundles of meth seized from a bus in Amarillo
DPS finds $2 million worth of drugs from a bus in Amarillo
The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for...
Man shoots himself after taking gun on Texas elementary school campus, police say
Only cash can be used at United Supermarkets at this time due to the systems malfunctioning.
United Supermarkets machine malfunction fixed, accepting credit cards again

Latest News

Hot Stuff Continues
Texas school shooting
Police inaction moves to center of Uvalde shooting probe
Erfan Salmanzadeh
Bomb suspect facing added charge of ‘attempting to use weapon of mass destruction’
Ray Gomez
Clovis police arrest murder suspect after man dies from gunshot wounds