Spirit Emporium owner arrested for selling alcohol to minors

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The owner of Spirit Emporium on Western Street has been arrested and booked into the Randall County Jail on the charge of purchase or furnishing alcohol to a minor, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Amarillo police have been receiving information for some time the owner of this liquor store was selling alcohol to those under the age of 21.

Around 7:30 p.m. Friday evening, officers saw a women appearing to be under the age of 21 walk into the shop and walk out with alcoholic beverages.

Officers then followed her and stopped her for a traffic violation, where she was then identified and found to be 18 years old.

She admitted to buying the alcohol and says the owner never asked for identification.

The owner has been identified as Bikram Singh.

This incident remains under investigation by police and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

