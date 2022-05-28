Hot Stuff Continues

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Highs continue well above average on Sunday. As the ridge of high pressure helping to create the unseasonably warm temperatures move east, the Panhandle remains hot. High near 100 degrees again and gusty southwest winds will blow over 30 mph at times. Temperatures back down a bit early next week and rain chances are increasing for the middle of the week.

