Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Hot Stuff Continues

By Kevin Selle
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Highs continue well above average on Sunday. As the ridge of high pressure helping to create the unseasonably warm temperatures move east, the Panhandle remains hot. High near 100 degrees again and gusty southwest winds will blow over 30 mph at times. Temperatures back down a bit early next week and rain chances are increasing for the middle of the week.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are investigating after finding one person dead in a home due to multiple...
Officials: 1 person dead after multiple people involved in physical altercation
Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the...
Chaotic scene: 6 injured in graduation party shooting, police say
Six bundles of meth seized from a bus in Amarillo
DPS finds $2 million worth of drugs from a bus in Amarillo
The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for...
Man shoots himself after taking gun on Texas elementary school campus, police say
Only cash can be used at United Supermarkets at this time due to the systems malfunctioning.
United Supermarkets machine malfunction fixed, accepting credit cards again

Latest News

News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave’s Hot Weekend Forecast
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Shelden Web Graphic
One Hot Holiday
News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Expects A Quick Return To Summer Like Heat