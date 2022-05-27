WTAMU looking for string musicians for its performance group

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is looking for high school string musicians for its performance group.

A WT press release said Ensemble Next needs up to three new student musicians.

Audition videos will be accepted until June 10 and can be sent to Dr. Mark Bartley at mbartley@wtamu.edu or Evgeny Zvonnikov at ezvonnikov@wtamu.edu.

The videos must have a performance of a solo piece or orchestral excerpt.

Ensemble Next students are given weekly lessons with Zvonnikov, WT’s Harrington lecturer in violin, and also have masterclasses with guest artists and performance opportunities.

There is no fee to participate. After completing a year in the program, students are offered a $500 scholarship to WT that will go toward their first season in the WT Symphony Orchestra.

“We started this program to engage outstanding high school students with the WT School of Music, even if they don’t ultimately major in music if they attend the University,” Zvonnikov said.

Those in this program who choose to attend WT can major in other fields other than music. Ensemble Next will possibly enter into regional and national competitions.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.