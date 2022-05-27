TXDOT opens intersection of Loop 335 and 34th Avenue in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation said the intersection of State Loop 335 and 34th Avenue is now fully reopen today.

TXDOT said with the completion of the intersection, Loop 335 north and southbound traffic is in its final configuration from Interstate 40 southbound to Farm-to-Market Road 2186 at Hollywood Road.

Previously, northbound Loop 335 was closed and both east and westbound lanes of 34th Avenue have been closed. A single lane in both directions is now open.

TXDOT is thanking drivers for their patience and support while Amarillo roads undergo projects.

