CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Tickets are now on sale for the 50th Annual Pioneer Days PRCA Rodeo in Clovis.

The rode takes place at 7:30 p.m. each night from June 2 to June 4 at the Curry County Events Center.

Advance tickets are available at a discounted rate online here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.