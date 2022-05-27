Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Therapy dogs arrive in Uvalde in wake of mass shooting

Therapy dogs from Brooke Army Medical Center arrived in Uvalde on Wednesday. (Source: KABB/WOAI/CNN)
By KABB/WOAI staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (KABB/WOAI) – Amid tragedy in Texas, man’s best friend is providing some moments of comfort.

Therapy dogs from Brooke Army Medical Center arrived in Uvalde on Wednesday as the community mourns the loss of 19 children and two teachers who were killed at Robb Elementary School.

“Anybody that is here is able to come love on our dogs and just kind of release some of the different emotions and feelings that are inside them right now,” Kris Blair, one of the handlers, said.

The therapy dogs are trained to interact with people and offer affection, comfort, and support.

Copyright 2022 KABB/WOAI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only cash can be used at United Supermarkets at this time due to the systems malfunctioning.
United Supermarkets machine malfunction fixed, accepting credit cards again
2 injured during ‘large fight’ at nightclub in Amarillo
Amarillo police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one person with life-threatening...
Amarillo police investigating crash leaving one with life-threatening injuries
Amarillo police are investigating after finding one person dead in a home due to multiple...
Officials: 1 person dead after multiple people involved in physical altercation
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack

Latest News

rent sign amarillo
Real Estate Experts: 10 percent increase in rental homes in Amarillo
FILE PHOTO - Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court over a...
At long last, Depp jurors hear closings, begin deliberations
Authorities release timeline of Uvalde shooting
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited
The ‘Amarillo Obedience Training Club’ is hosting a dog show at the Amarillo National Center...
Amarillo Obedience Training Club holding dog show this weekend
FILE - President Donald Trump shakes hands with NRA executive vice president and CEO Wayne...
NRA meets in Texas amid protests after school massacre