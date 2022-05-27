Texas Air & Space Museum hosting free event on Memorial Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Air & Space Museum is hosting a free open house and picnic on Memorial Day..

The Plane Picnic and Open House is from noon to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 30, at the museum, located at 10001 American Drive, north of Bell Helicopter.

Hamburgers and hot dogs are $5 or $20 per family.

All of the aircraft will be open visitors, including the 1945 DC-3 and the NASA Shuttle Training Aircraft, which was used the most by astronaut Rick Husband of Amarillo.

For more information, call (806) 335-9159.

