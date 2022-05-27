Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Texas Air & Space Museum hosting free event on Memorial Day

Texas Air & Space Museum
Texas Air & Space Museum(Texas Air & Space Museum)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Air & Space Museum is hosting a free open house and picnic on Memorial Day..

The Plane Picnic and Open House is from noon to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 30, at the museum, located at 10001 American Drive, north of Bell Helicopter.

Hamburgers and hot dogs are $5 or $20 per family.

All of the aircraft will be open visitors, including the 1945 DC-3 and the NASA Shuttle Training Aircraft, which was used the most by astronaut Rick Husband of Amarillo.

For more information, call (806) 335-9159.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only cash can be used at United Supermarkets at this time due to the systems malfunctioning.
United Supermarkets machine malfunction fixed, accepting credit cards again
2 injured during ‘large fight’ at nightclub in Amarillo
Amarillo police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one person with life-threatening...
Amarillo police investigating crash leaving one with life-threatening injuries
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Six bundles of meth seized from a bus in Amarillo
DPS finds $2 million worth of drugs from a bus in Amarillo

Latest News

David Bumgardner
Clovis police arrests man involved in drug trafficking organization
Holiday Weekend Outlook with Shelden 5/27
Holiday Weekend Outlook with Shelden 5/27
Amarillo police are investigating after finding one person dead in a home due to multiple...
Officials: 1 person dead after multiple people involved in physical altercation
Llano Cemetery will hold annual Memorial Day service