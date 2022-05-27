Texas Air & Space Museum hosting free event on Memorial Day
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Air & Space Museum is hosting a free open house and picnic on Memorial Day..
The Plane Picnic and Open House is from noon to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 30, at the museum, located at 10001 American Drive, north of Bell Helicopter.
Hamburgers and hot dogs are $5 or $20 per family.
All of the aircraft will be open visitors, including the 1945 DC-3 and the NASA Shuttle Training Aircraft, which was used the most by astronaut Rick Husband of Amarillo.
For more information, call (806) 335-9159.
