The Ruck Up hosts annual Memorial Day hike to keep the legacy alive

By Alyssa Riggs
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Ruck Up has planned the Fourth Annual Memorial Day hike to honor the fallen Sunday, May 29.

The non-profit organization began four years ago when four veterans went on a ‘Ruck’ to Palo Duro Canyon to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in the United States armed forces.

“A ‘Ruck’ can be as simple as walking with a backpack on a hike or as difficult as moving fast with all your military gear loaded over rugged terrain,” said Anthony Jaramillo founding member of The Ruck Up and combat veteran in the U.S. Army.

Jaramillo, Daniel Mata a combat veteran in the Marine corps, and Cosme Alonzo a combat veteran in the Marine corps lead The Ruck Up team and this year have added a silent auction.

The group will meet at the Canyon Walmart at 7:00 a.m. before heading to Palo Duro Canyon for the ‘Ruck’ starting at 8:00 a.m.

Bids for the silent auction start at 1:00 p.m. at the FoxLand event center.

Over 35 items will be auctioned off and all proceeds go to Brothers Sisters of our Military Adventures and the Amarillo chapter of Combat Vets Motorcycle Association.

Quick reminder that we are welcoming everyone to come out after our hike to enjoy a good time, drinks and great food!...

Posted by The Ruck Up on Thursday, May 26, 2022

“This weekend is very important to me because I believe very strongly that keeping the legacy of our men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. Keeping that legacy alive,” said Jaramillo.

When asked how this weekend impacted him Jaramillo revealed he had lost friends in combat zones and that he hopes to keep their names and memories alive.

