Price of gas in Amarillo continues to rise

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At least half a dozen gas stations in South Amarillo are now selling unleaded gasoline above $4 per gallon.

The average price of gas in Amarillo reached $4 a gallon today, according to AAA.

Gas prices in Amarillo remain well below the national average of $4.60 per gallon, and the state average of $4.24 per gallon.

One month ago, gas prices in Amarillo averaged $3.71 — more than $1 higher compared to the same time last year.

With Americans expected to travel more through the summer months, experts predict the price of gas will continue rising.

