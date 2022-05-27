Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

One Hot Holiday

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures are going to continue to warm, and warm, and warm as we head into the Memorial Day weekend! For Friday, expect sunny skies, stronger southwest winds at 20-25 mph for most of the day, which will dry us out and allow us to warm into the mid-90s for the afternoon hours. Cloud cover could increase over the course of the next couple of days, but this is not expected to have much of, or any impact on the forecast, as we could spend Saturday and Sunday in the triple digits with high 90s for Monday. This is all coming ahead of a sharper cool down next week, where by Wednesday we could be down in the 70s.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured during ‘large fight’ at nightclub in Amarillo
Only cash can be used at United Supermarkets at this time due to the systems malfunctioning.
United Supermarkets machine malfunction fixed, accepting credit cards again
Amarillo police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one person with life-threatening...
Amarillo police investigating crash leaving one with life-threatening injuries
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
David Lewis Holland
Potter County man sentenced to 204 years for lighting ex’s trailer on fire twice

Latest News

News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Expects A Quick Return To Summer Like Heat
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Shelden Web Graphic
Sticking with the Norms
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Warming Up