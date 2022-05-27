One Hot Holiday

Temperatures are going to continue to warm, and warm, and warm as we head into the Memorial Day weekend! For Friday, expect sunny skies, stronger southwest winds at 20-25 mph for most of the day, which will dry us out and allow us to warm into the mid-90s for the afternoon hours. Cloud cover could increase over the course of the next couple of days, but this is not expected to have much of, or any impact on the forecast, as we could spend Saturday and Sunday in the triple digits with high 90s for Monday. This is all coming ahead of a sharper cool down next week, where by Wednesday we could be down in the 70s.

