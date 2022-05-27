Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Officials: 1 person dead after multiple people involved in physical altercation

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating after finding one person dead in a home due to multiple people involved in a physical altercation early this morning.

According to the release, on Friday May 27, at 1:15 a.m., Amarillo police officers were called to a home near Bluebell Street on a disturbance.

42-year-old Mohamad Al Obeidi, was found at that location with injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.

Obeidi was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers determined that a physical altercation had happened between multiple individuals.

Everyone involved has been detained and talked to by Amarillo Police Department Homicide Detectives.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only cash can be used at United Supermarkets at this time due to the systems malfunctioning.
United Supermarkets machine malfunction fixed, accepting credit cards again
2 injured during ‘large fight’ at nightclub in Amarillo
Amarillo police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one person with life-threatening...
Amarillo police investigating crash leaving one with life-threatening injuries
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Six bundles of meth seized from a bus in Amarillo
DPS finds $2 million worth of drugs from a bus in Amarillo

Latest News

David Bumgardner
Clovis police arrests man involved in drug trafficking organization
Holiday Weekend Outlook with Shelden 5/27
Holiday Weekend Outlook with Shelden 5/27
Llano Cemetery will hold annual Memorial Day service
50th Annual PRCA Pioneer Days Rodeo
Tickets on sale for 50th Annual Pioneer Days Rodeo