Officials: 1 person dead after multiple people involved in physical altercation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating after finding one person dead in a home due to multiple people involved in a physical altercation early this morning.

According to the release, on Friday May 27, at 1:15 a.m., Amarillo police officers were called to a home near Bluebell Street on a disturbance.

42-year-old Mohamad Al Obeidi, was found at that location with injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.

Obeidi was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers determined that a physical altercation had happened between multiple individuals.

Everyone involved has been detained and talked to by Amarillo Police Department Homicide Detectives.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.

