Llano Cemetery will hold annual Memorial Day service

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Llano Cemetery’s annual Memorial Day Service will take place on Monday.

The service begins at 10:00 a.m. at the cemetery.

Dr. Rodney Gonzales, Medical Center Director at the Amarillo VA Health Care Center, will be the guest speaker.

There will also be a performance by the National Champion Caprock High School JROTC and Cannon Salute by the First Texas Light Artillery.

