Llano Cemetery will hold annual Memorial Day service
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Llano Cemetery’s annual Memorial Day Service will take place on Monday.
The service begins at 10:00 a.m. at the cemetery.
Dr. Rodney Gonzales, Medical Center Director at the Amarillo VA Health Care Center, will be the guest speaker.
There will also be a performance by the National Champion Caprock High School JROTC and Cannon Salute by the First Texas Light Artillery.
