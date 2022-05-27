Who's Hiring?
Llano Cemetery will hold annual Memorial Day service

(MGN)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Llano Cemetery’s annual Memorial Day Service will take place on Monday.

The service begins at 10:00 a.m. at the cemetery.

Dr. Rodney Gonzales, Medical Center Director at the Amarillo VA Health Care Center, will be the guest speaker.

There will also be a performance by the National Champion Caprock High School JROTC and Cannon Salute by the First Texas Light Artillery.

