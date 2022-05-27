JBS settles on infectious disease prevention plan after COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The JBS beef processing plant at Cactus is part of a settlement federal regulators announced today addressing infectious disease control.

The agreement aims to protect workers from what happened there in the early days of COVID-19. It also covers six other JBS locations.

Company representatives and outside experts are to make recommendations on steps to take like getting personal protection equipment and creating a plan to keep operations going.

