Experts: Warning signs to look for before a school shooting happens

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The mental health crisis in children is a topic of concern for some parents, following the deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde.

Experts say often times, warning signs are shown before an act of violence or mass shooting is carried out.

In the Uvalde shooting, the 18-year-old gunman had posted on Facebook just minutes before the attack.

Sandy Hook Promise, which is a national non-profit working to educate youth to know the signs says through their research in 4 out of 5 school shootings, at least one other person had knowledge of the attacker’s plan, but failed to report it.

Some of the signs experts say to look for following:

Withdrawing from friends and family

Social isolation

Bullying, especially if targeted towards a certain race, religion, gender or sexual orientation

Being irritable, becoming angry quickly

Showing persistent thoughts of harming themselves or someone else

Bragging about access to firearms

Making direct threats

Those are just some of the warning signs to look for and if you see something like that, it could be a fair warning a child needs help.

“A kid might not know what’s going on in their head, like what to do, he might not know a solution about it so as educators, teachers, community workers we can look for the warning signs and provide the resources, so we can screen them and have them before they do something harmful or damaging to other people,” said Dr. Muhammad Saad, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

Dr. Saad also urges teachers to pay attention to the behaviors of students. Sometimes a change in hygiene or behaviors could be a red flag.

Law enforcement says when seeing warning signs, especially on social media its best to report them.

“If you see someone getting on there and making threats towards an individual or a group of people or anything like that don’t get involved and go back at them, screenshot it,” said Sgt. Carla Burr, PIO, Amarillo Police Department.

Sgt. Burr says to either report it to law enforcement or your school, depending on the situation.

Mental health experts say over the past two decades the mental health crisis has continued to rise.

It is important for parents to check-in with their children and make sure they are aware of what is going on in their lives.

Also when talking to children about tragedies like this one, it helps to ask a child what they already know and what they still want to know.

Lastly, officials urge you if you see something, say something.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.