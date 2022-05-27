Who's Hiring?
Clovis police arrests man involved in drug trafficking organization

David Bumgardner
David Bumgardner(CPD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A man who was part of a drug trafficking organization faces multiple charges after officials searched his home finding multiple drugs and firearms.

According to the release, on Monday, May 23, at about 10:15 a.m., Agents with the Clovis Police Department’s Narcotics Unit, had a search warrant at a home near Traver St.

Agents had been investigating 39-year-old David Bumgardner, who through their investigation, was apart of a drug trafficking organization, known to be selling/dealing fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, weapons, and stolen goods.

During the search warrant at Bumgardner’s home officials found 13 firearms including pistols, assault rifles, and hi-capacity tactical shotguns.

Officials also found over $21,000 along with 49 fentanyl pills, and a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, and ecstasy.

Bumgardner was taken into custody and charged with one count of distribution of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

