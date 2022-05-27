Clovis police arrest murder suspect after man dies from gunshot wounds

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Clovis police arrested a murder suspect after man died from gunshot wounds.

Clovis Police Department said 49-year-old Ray Gomez is charged with murder in the first degree and is currently in the Curry County Adult Detention Center.

On May 11 about 4:36 p.m., police responded to a call of a man lying on the ground with possible gunshot wounds in the 900 block of Edwards Street in Clovis.

Officers found 43-year-old Manuel Rodriguez with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

He was rushed to a hospital and was later flown to Lubbock for his life-threatening injuries.

On May 12, Rodriguez passed away due to his injuries at the hospital.

During the investigation, detectives with CPD obtained an arrest warrant for Gomez.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.