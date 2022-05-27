Who's Hiring?
Clovis police arrest murder suspect after man dies from gunshot wounds

Ray Gomez
Ray Gomez(Curry County)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Clovis police arrested a murder suspect after man died from gunshot wounds.

Clovis Police Department said 49-year-old Ray Gomez is charged with murder in the first degree and is currently in the Curry County Adult Detention Center.

On May 11 about 4:36 p.m., police responded to a call of a man lying on the ground with possible gunshot wounds in the 900 block of Edwards Street in Clovis.

Officers found 43-year-old Manuel Rodriguez with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

He was rushed to a hospital and was later flown to Lubbock for his life-threatening injuries.

On May 12, Rodriguez passed away due to his injuries at the hospital.

During the investigation, detectives with CPD obtained an arrest warrant for Gomez.

