Ceremony honoring fallen heroes on Memorial Day in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial is honoring fallen heroes on Monday.

The ceremony starts at 11:00 a.m. on Memorial Day at the War Memorial Veterans Park, located at 4111 S. Georgia St.

The ceremony will include an invocation, posting of the colors, pledge of allegiance, the National Anthem, aircraft fly-over, presentation to Gold Star Families, salute to the services and remarks by Dr. Rodney Gonzalez, Colonel, US Army Retired, Director of the Amarillo VA Health Care System.

Everyone is invited to the ceremony to remember those who gave their lives in the military.

