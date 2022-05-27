Canyon Main Street hosting ‘June Jams’ concert this Thursday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Canyon will be hosting the series of “June Jams” this coming Thursday.

The free concerts will take place every Thursday during the month of June at Neblett Park in Canyon.

The event asks to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and refreshments.

This year’s newest addition to “June Jams” by popular demand food trucks will be a part of the event.

“Canyon Main Street is celebrating our 20th year anniversary this year, So it’s just a really exciting time to be celebrating 20 years of events in Canyon,” said Canyon Main Street Program Coordinator, Kirstie Proctor.

The live music line up will include local artists for a full line up, click here.

