Bomb suspect facing added charge of ‘attempting to use weapon of mass destruction’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man is now charged with using or attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction.

A federal grand jury added the indictment Thursday in the case of the man who had explosives in the Paramount Terrace neighborhood in July, 2021.

Erfan Salmanzadeh was already facing three charges of making destructive devices including a suicide vest and bombs.

He will appear in court on the new charge on July 7.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.