Bomb suspect facing added charge of ‘attempting to use weapon of mass destruction’

Erfan Salmanzadeh
Erfan Salmanzadeh(Randall County)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man is now charged with using or attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction.

A federal grand jury added the indictment Thursday in the case of the man who had explosives in the Paramount Terrace neighborhood in July, 2021.

Erfan Salmanzadeh was already facing three charges of making destructive devices including a suicide vest and bombs.

He will appear in court on the new charge on July 7.

