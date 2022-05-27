Amarillo Obedience Training Club holding dog show this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The ‘Amarillo Obedience Training Club’ is hosting a dog show at the Amarillo National Center inside the Tri-State fairgrounds this Saturday through Monday.

All proceeds from the event will go towards Gracie’s Project, a photo booth will also be set up for you and your pet.

The club is also asking the community to bring dog toys and food for donation.

