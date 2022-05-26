WT taking registrations for virtual tour of business graduate programs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - WTAMU is accepting registrations for a virtual tour of its graduate programs in June.

The virtual tour will cover programs at the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business.

WT said the virtual event takes place at 6:00 p.m. on June 10.

The event is open to any students interested in pursuing a graduate degree within this college. During the tour students will explore graduate programs in accounting, business administration, finance, economics and computer information systems.

Prospective students will also meet Dr. Robert King, associate dean of graduate business programs, and learn about the admissions process and applicant portal.

Those who register by June 7 will have the chance to win an application fee waiver from the WT Graduate School.

Register online here.

