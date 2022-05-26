Texas sales tax holiday for water, energy efficiency products this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The state of Texas has a sales tax holiday this weekend for water and energy efficiency products.

A Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts news release said the holiday takes place Saturday, May 28, through Monday, May 30.

Shoppers are estimated to save about $14 million in state and local sales tax.

Certain energy-efficient products with the ENERGY STAR logo can be purchased tax free, including air conditioners priced at $6,000 or less, refrigerators priced at $2,000 or less, ceiling fans, compact fluorescent light bulbs, integral ELD bulbs, dishwashers, dehumidifiers and washing machines.

For more information on the energy-efficient sales, go here.

“Anyone who’s lived through a Texas summer knows triple-digit temperatures, outdated water systems and inefficient appliances can put a strain on our water supplies and power grids,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “By taking advantage of these sales tax holidays, Texans can make upgrades that will help alleviate those pressures and lower their utility bills — while saving money on state and local sales taxes.”

This is the seventh year for the Water-Efficient Products Sales Tax Holiday.

Products that have a WaterSense® label or logo can be purchased tax free. This includes showerheads, bathroom sink faucets and accessories, toilets, urinals and landscape irrigation controls.

The holiday also includes to lawn and garden products that help conserve water outdoors, such as soaker or drip-irrigation hoses, moisture controls for sprinkler or irrigation systems, mulch, plants, trees and grasses. These items can be purchased tax free for residential use only.

The Texas Comptroller said there is no limit on the number of water-efficient or water-conserving products shoppers can buy tax free.

For more information on the water-efficient sales, go here.

