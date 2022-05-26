Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Sticking with the Norms

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

With skies clearing, temperatures look to continue their climb, however Thursday is looking to be nearly exactly what we’d expect for a late May day. Our climate normals for today are 85 for the high, and 56 for the low, current forecast has us getting to 84, and 56 degrees respectively. Skies will stay clear, and thanks to upper-level support, winds will stay northerly before taking on a more south-southwesterly direction Friday onward, this will spur on a warm up that will put us close to 20 degrees above normal, across the board, making for a toasty holiday weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Today at 8:00 a.m., the APD Special Victims Unit executed a search warrant in a home on North...
APD: Child pornography arrest leads to discovery of cock fighting operation in north Amarillo
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Amarillo police has arrested a man who was found to be a convicted felon in possession of a gun...
Amarillo Police: Man found to be convicted felon in possession of gun arrested during traffic stop
Amarillo police arrest 2 teens after armed robbery of convenience store

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Warming Up
News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks A Warmer Outlook
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Shelden Web Graphic
Thus Begins the Warmup