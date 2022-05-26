Sticking with the Norms

With skies clearing, temperatures look to continue their climb, however Thursday is looking to be nearly exactly what we’d expect for a late May day. Our climate normals for today are 85 for the high, and 56 for the low, current forecast has us getting to 84, and 56 degrees respectively. Skies will stay clear, and thanks to upper-level support, winds will stay northerly before taking on a more south-southwesterly direction Friday onward, this will spur on a warm up that will put us close to 20 degrees above normal, across the board, making for a toasty holiday weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.