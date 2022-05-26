River Road ISD Resource officer speaks ‘keeping children safe’ on campus

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After the Uvalde school shooting, the nation is looking for a way to make sure their kids are safe.

In Potter County, River Road ISD School Resource Officer Deputy Justin Sirmon says his job is much more than protecting students.

School Resource Officers provide law enforcement to schools but also are informal mentor to the kids.

SRO’s handle any issues that come up on campus while being a positive influence in his students lives and being there for them when they need him.

“We get to see them sometimes on their worst days and we get to be there on their best days. Graduation is an emotional part to some degree for all families with their kids graduating. Us being there seeing these kids grow up from when their younger now their graduating becoming adults. It’s emotional but it’s very rewarding,” said Deputy Sirmon.

Deputy Sirmon has been at River Road ISD for five years and watches students grow to make wiser decisions.

The Uvalde shooting effected students, teachers, and officers at schools across the U.S.

“Personally I was very upset about it. Working at an elementary, working around these age of kids it’s very rough to see. The kids they feel it, they see it on the news, they see it from their parents, they’re hearing what’s going on. They’re a little on edge right now but by being here and trying to comfort them and trying to keep them safe is what matters,” Said Deputy Sirmon.

Sirmon says he is dedicated to his students safety but it is bigger than him.

“We have many different layers of security from law enforcement side to the school side. At the end of the day it all comes down to the community, it takes a village to run it. Security goes from the parents and the kids of what they’re hearing to the staff members and what they’re doing. Not one person can keep a school safe, it takes everybody,” said Deputy Sirmon.

Today at the Rolling Hills elementary award ceremony Deputy Sirmon greeted kids at the door with a fist bump.

