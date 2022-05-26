Randall County bans the sale and use of fireworks for Fourth of July.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Extreme drought conditions led Randall County Officials to ban the sale and use of fireworks for the Fourth of July.

Joe Koch, Chief of the Randall County Fire Department, said the decision was made due to ongoing severe drought conditions.

Koch commented grassfires started by fireworks can quickly spread into housing developments, adding he wants to protect public and private property from damage.

“The biggest thing is, I just want to have cooperation with the people coming through Randall County — the citizens,” Koch said. “We’re trying to protect their investment in their homes — in their property.

Koch added over the last five years, his department has averaged over 20 fire calls during the three-day Fourth of July holiday. He emphasized this did not include medical or traffic calls.

Koch said if someone is going to light fireworks, the most important thing is to light them on approved land and to have permission.

Juan Rodriguez, the Wildlife Urban Interface Coordinator for the Texas A&M Forest Service, said this year’s fire season has been particularly difficult.

Rodriguez noted the severe drought, high temperatures and wind have created conditions which are very susceptible to fires. Under these conditions, once a fire starts, it can spread quickly and be difficult to control.

“These fuels that we have up here are very susceptible to ignition, and so any small spark — a chain dragging on the highway, a cigarette thrown out into a field — anything like that can start a significant fire that’s very resistant to control,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez observed that recent rainfall has not been enough to significantly change the severe drought conditions in the area.

While Rodriguez acknowledged the firework ban might impede some businesses, he emphasized the importance of the public safety measure.

Potter County officials will meet June 13 to discuss whether to ban fireworks for the Fourth of July holiday.

