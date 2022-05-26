Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Potter County man sentenced to 204 years for lighting ex’s trailer on fire twice

David Lewis Holland
David Lewis Holland(Source: 47th District Attorney's Office)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man was sentenced to 204 years for multiple charges including lighting an ex-girlfriends trailer on fire.

According to the 47th District Attorney Office, on May 25, a Potter County jury convicted David Lewis Holland on four charges.

Holland was charged with Arson with a deadly weapon, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm & Evading Arrest with a Vehicle.

The release says, on April 18, 2021, Holland went to a home of an ex-girlfriend and former friend where he poured gasoline on the skirting of their trailer home and the front door of the trailer.

He also poured gasoline on his former friend’s pickup truck. Holland was about to ignite the gasoline when his ex-girlfriend, after noticing him on video surveillance, cracked open the front door, calling his name out and startling him.

He dropped his gun that he had in his possession, picked it up then proceeded to fire nine rounds into the trailer home barely missing the ex-girlfriend.

Holland then hurriedly left the scene.

Seven days later, Holland returned to the trailer home in the early morning hours on April 25, 2021.

He poured gasoline on the skirting of the trailer home up a ramp and on the front door again.

This time Holland was successful in starting a fire then left the scene.

Two neighbors were returning home and noticed the fire and stopped to put it out.

Amarillo police arrived on scene and identified Holland from the video surveillance that was pulled from the trailer home.

An officer found Holland and attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation.

Holland began to evade Amarillo police for around 11 minutes, eventually having his tires spiked ending the chase.

While evading officers, Holland threw a gun out of his car.

A civilian recovered the 9mm pistol and called the Amarillo Police Department.

The jury found David Lewis Holland guilty on all cases.

Holland was sentenced to 99 years for Arson with a Deadly Weapon, 80 years on Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, 20 years for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon & 5 years for Evading Arrest with a Vehicle.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Today at 8:00 a.m., the APD Special Victims Unit executed a search warrant in a home on North...
APD: Child pornography arrest leads to discovery of cock fighting operation in north Amarillo
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Amarillo police has arrested a man who was found to be a convicted felon in possession of a gun...
Amarillo Police: Man found to be convicted felon in possession of gun arrested during traffic stop
Amarillo police arrest 2 teens after armed robbery of convenience store

Latest News

WTAMU logo
WT taking registrations for virtual tour of business graduate programs
Amarillo police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one person with life-threatening...
Amarillo police investigating crash leaving one with life-threatening injuries
2 injured during ‘large fight’ at nightclub in Amarillo
Jessie James Franklin.
Amarillo man wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm