Potter County man sentenced to 204 years for lighting ex’s trailer on fire twice

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man was sentenced to 204 years for multiple charges including lighting an ex-girlfriends trailer on fire.

According to the 47th District Attorney Office, on May 25, a Potter County jury convicted David Lewis Holland on four charges.

Holland was charged with Arson with a deadly weapon, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm & Evading Arrest with a Vehicle.

The release says, on April 18, 2021, Holland went to a home of an ex-girlfriend and former friend where he poured gasoline on the skirting of their trailer home and the front door of the trailer.

He also poured gasoline on his former friend’s pickup truck. Holland was about to ignite the gasoline when his ex-girlfriend, after noticing him on video surveillance, cracked open the front door, calling his name out and startling him.

He dropped his gun that he had in his possession, picked it up then proceeded to fire nine rounds into the trailer home barely missing the ex-girlfriend.

Holland then hurriedly left the scene.

Seven days later, Holland returned to the trailer home in the early morning hours on April 25, 2021.

He poured gasoline on the skirting of the trailer home up a ramp and on the front door again.

This time Holland was successful in starting a fire then left the scene.

Two neighbors were returning home and noticed the fire and stopped to put it out.

Amarillo police arrived on scene and identified Holland from the video surveillance that was pulled from the trailer home.

An officer found Holland and attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation.

Holland began to evade Amarillo police for around 11 minutes, eventually having his tires spiked ending the chase.

While evading officers, Holland threw a gun out of his car.

A civilian recovered the 9mm pistol and called the Amarillo Police Department.

The jury found David Lewis Holland guilty on all cases.

Holland was sentenced to 99 years for Arson with a Deadly Weapon, 80 years on Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, 20 years for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon & 5 years for Evading Arrest with a Vehicle.

