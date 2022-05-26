Multiple agencies to patrol for drunk driving on Memorial Day weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple agencies are patrolling for drunk driving on the weekend of Memorial Day.

The multi-agency DWI Task Force is comprised of the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Amarillo Police Department and the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.

It consists of three days of authorities looking for a wide range of traffic violations with a primary focus on detecting intoxicated drivers, a Texas DPS news release said.

The task force starts on Friday at 6:00 p.m. and ends Monday at 4:00 a.m. in Potter and Randall counties.

During the DWI arrest, anyone who refuses a breath test will be subjected to a blood search warrant.

Drivers are reminded to help keep the roadways safe and to not drink and drive.

DPS is asking anyone who drinks to have a designated sober driver or to use a rideshare service.

