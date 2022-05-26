Frank Phillips College awarded grant to improve job training abilities

Who's Hiring?
Frank Phillips College awarded Grant improving job training ability
By Danielle Salazar
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Today in Borger Franks Phillips College and city officials were presented the jobs and education for Texans (JET) Grant Award along with a $330,000 check.

Frank Phillips College was able to receive new equipment that not only benefit the students but the instructors as well to further improve the Workforce Certification Programs for both dual credit and traditional students.

“We were very shocked and surprised to be awarded the grant and due to that we are able to bring this plant to our students who can then further their skills that are seen in our local industry,” said Taryn Fraley, dean of Workforce Frank Phillips College.

One piece of equipment includes a Darby Tech hands-on-process operator skills trainer and a life-sized two story plant.

Two story life-size plant
Two story life-size plant(Source: Frank Philips College)

Franks Phillips College is the first college in North America to receive the plant providing students a hands on learning experience, putting FPC on the map for this exclusive piece of equipment.

